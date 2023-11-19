UNLV alone atop Mountain West after holding off Air Force

The UNLV football team made a late goal-line stand to defeat Air Force in a showdown of the teams tied for first place in the Mountain West.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs with the ball during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) fails to catch the ball as Air Force Falcons safety Jayden Goodwin (16) also fails to intercept it during a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava gets up after being taken down by an Air Force player during a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jaxen Turner (2) goes in to tackle Air Force Falcons running back Owen Burk (26) as he runs with the ball during a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons defensive back Trey Williams (0) celebrates a sack during a game against UNLV at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom yells to his team on the field during a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The biggest game in UNLV football history — or as so many proclaimed the past week — ended in celebration for the Rebels on Saturday.

UNLV beat Air Force 31-27 at Falcon Stadium to stand alone in first place in the Mountain West.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two scores for UNLV.

Air Force led 27-14 at halftime after five straight scoring drives to enter intermission. The Falcons rushed for a whopping 257 yards over the opening 30 minutes, gashing UNLV for big gains throughout the second quarter.

But the Rebels (9-2, 6-1) stiffened in the second half, shutting the Falcons (8-3, 5-2) out over the final 30 minutes.

Things looked promising for the Rebels early, when Maiava hit Ricky White with a 78-yard scoring pass on the team’s second play from scrimmage. Things got all sorts of crazy thereafter as a back-and-forth game played out.

White tied a school record with his fourth straight 100-yard receiving game and is the only player to do so in the same season.

UNLV ends its regular season against San Jose State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium at noon.

If the Rebels win, they will host the Mountain West championship game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

