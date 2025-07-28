UNLV announces kickoff time for season opener, homecoming game

Dan Mullen will open his first season as UNLV’s football coach against Idaho State on Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 13.

A time has been set for the UNLV football season opener.

The Rebels will face Idaho State at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.

The game, originally set for Sept. 13, was moved to Week Zero to accommodate the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.

Aug. 23 is the earliest a UNLV team will have opened a season.

Also, it was announced UNLV will hold its homecoming game when the Rebels host Air Force at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11. It’s part of the Nevada Day holiday week.

The 2000 Las Vegas Bowl championship team will be celebrated during the game.

Tickets for the six-game home season can be purchased at UNLVTickets.com or by calling the UNLV ticket office at 702-739-3267.

