UNLV announces return of football — WATCH LIVE

Around the league

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said Friday that he expects all 12 of the conference’s football programs to start the season on Oct. 24. But he noted that the league still needs clearance local government officials in some of its markets. The league is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to administer three antigen tests per week to upwards of 100 people from each school.

Thompson said the testing will cost “millions of dollars,” and that the conference is accessing a reserve fund to pay for it.

Mountain West programs will have eight weeks to complete eight games, and Thompson said he doesn’t anticipate all 12 teams playing the entirety of their schedules because of the virus. Most teams will play a conference only slate, but Boise State may play a previously scheduled game against Brigham Young and Air Force may still play other service academies.

Canceled games will not be rescheduled.

A full schedule, he said, will be available in the “very near future.”

Thompson said he hopes the league can still decide its championship game through divisional records, but said teams with the top two winning percentages will otherwise earn a berth. The team with the best winning percentage will host the championship game, he said.

“We didn’t base anything on the Big Ten or any other conference,” Thompson said. “It didn’t just happen in the last week. We’ve been working on this for months now. We’ve been working to get three tests (per week) for each campus.”

