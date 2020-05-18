UNLV-Arizona State game could be played at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders want UNLV to move up its home game against Colorado State in order to allow the Rebels’ game against Arizona State to be played at Allegiant Stadium.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with field tray on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, left, tries to stop Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins (5) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with roof logo on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raiders are willing to let UNLV play Arizona State on Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium if the Rebels are able to move their Oct. 24 conference home game against Colorado State up a day.

All UNLV conference home games are scheduled for Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV has been searching for a way to play the Sun Devils at Allegiant. The Rebels’ only nonconference game scheduled for the new stadium is the Aug. 29 season opener against California because that was the only one approved in the joint-use agreement.

The issue will be discussed by conference call in the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Raiders did not comment, but they are scheduled to play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night that weekend. It could give the Raiders extra time to prepare the stadium for the nationally televised game. Clearing out that Saturday also would give them time to plan an event leading up to the game if the Raiders are considering that option.

UNLV’s other two nonconference home games this season are Aug. 29 against Cal at Allegiant Stadium and Sept. 5 vs. Louisiana Tech at Sam Boyd Stadium. They travel to Iowa State for a Sept. 19 game.

Three future nonconference UNLV games that were not previously announced also appeared on the Stadium Authority’s documents. UNLV will play at Allegiant against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2, 2021, Idaho State on Sept. 3, 2022 and North Texas on Sept. 17, 2022.

As for this season’s schedule, any plans by UNLV and the Raiders is tentative because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down operations on both levels. The NFL could return without fans in its stadiums, but it’s questionable whether college football could take the same step because those teams rely much more heavily on game-day revenue.

UNLV did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Colorado State spokesman deferred any comments to UNLV.

