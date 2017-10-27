UNLV at Fresno State: position-by-position breakdown

A look at who has the advantage at each position when UNLV travels to Fresno State for a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Fresno, California.

Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Fresno State won 38-0. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

New Mexico's Jake Rothschiller tries to catch Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion on a long gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Fresno State won 38-0. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Fresno State won 38-0. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton runs the ball while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

QUARTERBACKS

UNLV probably will have to turn to its backups with freshman Armani Rogers doubtful with a concussion, even though one of them, Johnny Stanton, was playing linebacker last week. Stanton (46.7 percent completions last season) and fellow backup Kurt Palandech (50.5 percent) simply aren’t as good as Fresno State starter Marcus McMaryion, who ranks 16th nationally with a 157.5 quarterback rating.

Advantage: Fresno State

RUNNING BACKS

The Rebels can count on Lexington Thomas (877 yards, 12 TDs) to carry the load every week, though if the threat of Rogers’ legs isn’t there, his job gets much harder. The Bulldogs roll with three main running backs — Ronnie Rivers, Jordan Mims and Josh Hokit — who combine to average 144 yards per game.

Advantage: UNLV

RECEIVERS

Fresno State wideout KeeSean Johnson has 534 receiving yards, and four other Bulldogs have more than 100. UNLV senior Devonte Boyd (415 yards) and his fellow receivers will have to get on the same page with the team’s backup QBs quickly.

Advantage: Fresno State

OFFENSIVE LINE

One reason McMaryion is having a stellar season is the pass protection. Fresno State QBs have attempted 212 passes this season and been sacked five times, tied for the eighth-lowest total in the country. The Rebels have given up 13 sacks with 214 pass attempts.

Advantage: Fresno State

DEFENSIVE LINE

UNLV is seventh-worst nationally in rushing defense (248.14 yards allowed per game) and tied for second-worst in sacks (six). The Bulldogs have been stout up front, allowing opponents to rush for 3.55 yards per carry.

Advantage: Fresno State

LINEBACKERS

Fresno State sophomore Jeffrey Allison was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after recording 10 tackles and a forced fumble in his team’s win at San Diego State. The Rebels’ three starters at linebacker have forced one fumble all season.

Advantage: Fresno State

SECONDARY

UNLV is allowing 8.2 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 107th in the country. The Bulldogs have allowed only nine passing touchdowns and have seven interceptions.

Advantage: Fresno State

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rebels have made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and are averaging 36.6 net yards per punt as a team, fourth-worst nationally. Fresno State kicker Jimmy Camacho has made 13 of 16 field goals.

Advantage: Fresno State

INTANGIBLES

UNLV (4-8 last season) was 2-5 in 2016 with Johnny Stanton or Kurt Palandech starting, with one of the wins at home against Jackson State. Asking them to beat one of the Mountain West’s best teams on the road isn’t fair.

Advantage: Fresno State

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): Fresno State 42, UNLV 17 — With UNLV’s 122nd-ranked defense apparently in a witness protection program and its offense probably minus quarterback Armani Rogers, it’s hard to like the Rebels. UNLV has been outscored 72-3 in the second half of its past three games. Fresno State (6-0-1 against the spread) is in charge of the Mountain West’s West Division and flourishing with Oregon State transfer Marcus McMaryion at QB.

