UNLV averts disaster in Dan Mullen’s debut with win over Idaho State
The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory over FCS-foe Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in Dan Mullen’s UNLV coaching debut.
UNLV made just enough plays down the stretch to avert a disastrous beginning to the Dan Mullen era with a 38-31 victory over Idaho State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Laterrance Welch and Marsel McDuffie each came up with interceptions in the fourth quarter and Alex Orji scored the winning touchdown on an 11-yard scramble on fourth down with 8:51 to play for the Rebels in front of 25,273 fans.
UNLV (1-0) trailed 31-24 with 13:40 to play after Dason Brooks put the Bengals (0-1) ahead with a 2-yard TD run.
The Rebels answered with a 9-yard score from Anthony Colandrea to DaeDae Reynolds 2:14 later.
McDuffie’s interception on the ensuing drive set up Orji’s score and the Rebels held on from there.
Jai’Den Thomas ran for 147 yards and three scores. Colandrea ran for 93 yards and completed 15 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a TD in his UNLV debut.
The Rebels gave up 555 total yards to the FCS foe.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.