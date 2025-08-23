UNLV averts disaster in Dan Mullen’s debut with win over Idaho State

The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory over FCS-foe Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in Dan Mullen’s UNLV coaching debut.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is stopped after a run by Idaho State Bengals defensive back Davion Ross (12) during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs to the end zone as wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) and i1d track him during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs to the end zone as Idaho State Bengals safety Jayden Bell (5) trails during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is wrapped up after a run by Idaho State Bengals safety Mason Young (22) during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen talks to the refs on the sidelines against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) attempts to break a tackle by Idaho State Bengals cornerback Noa Calaycay (15) after a catch during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen talks to a player on the sidelines against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Idaho State Bengals running back Dason Brooks (28) is spun around as UNLV defenders attempt to stop his run during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) is tripped up by Idaho State Bengals cornerback Gabe Tahir (1) on a run during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) breaks a against the Idaho State Bengals tackle and runs to the end zone during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV made just enough plays down the stretch to avert a disastrous beginning to the Dan Mullen era with a 38-31 victory over Idaho State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Laterrance Welch and Marsel McDuffie each came up with interceptions in the fourth quarter and Alex Orji scored the winning touchdown on an 11-yard scramble on fourth down with 8:51 to play for the Rebels in front of 25,273 fans.

UNLV (1-0) trailed 31-24 with 13:40 to play after Dason Brooks put the Bengals (0-1) ahead with a 2-yard TD run.

The Rebels answered with a 9-yard score from Anthony Colandrea to DaeDae Reynolds 2:14 later.

McDuffie’s interception on the ensuing drive set up Orji’s score and the Rebels held on from there.

Jai’Den Thomas ran for 147 yards and three scores. Colandrea ran for 93 yards and completed 15 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a TD in his UNLV debut.

The Rebels gave up 555 total yards to the FCS foe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

