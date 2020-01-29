UNLV back Darran Williams suffers heart attack during workout

UNLV running back Darran Williams is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a Tuesday morning workout.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez, left, congratulates running back Darran Williams (34) on his score versus Southern Utah during the second half at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Darran Williams is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a Tuesday morning workout.

His father, Keith, posted the news on Facebook, according to The Oklahoman. That post was not available on Keith Williams’ public Facebook profile.

UNLV released the following statement: “A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.”

Williams played in five games as a junior last season, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.