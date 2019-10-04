UNLV-Boise State breakdown

A position-by-position look at UNLV’s game against No. 16 Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad throws a pass during the Mountain West game against the University of Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Quarterbacks

UNLV’s Kenyon Oblad will receive his first career start as Armani Rogers recovers from a sprained knee. Hank Bachmeier, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in Boise State’s history, has completed 64 percent of his passes for nearly 300 yards per game.

■ Advantage: Boise State

Running backs

Will Charles Williams have to carry more of the load for the Rebels? He’s capable of it, averaging 118 yards per game and 8.6 per rush. Boise State’s Robert Mahone and George Holani combine to average 127.5 yards per game and 5.3 per attempt, and they nearly split the carries equally.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

Much attention has been focused on UNLV’s struggles at quarterback, but the receivers haven’t helped. They need to show the talent they possess. Bachmeier does a really good job of spreading around passes, with five players in double-figure receptions. CT Thomas, averaging 20.2 yards per catch, is the Broncos’ best deep threat.

■ Advantage: Boise State

Offensive line

This was thought to be an area of strength for the Rebels, but coach Tony Sanchez moved some pieces around with new starters at both tackles and right guard. Boise State is one of three schools nationally to bring back all five starters, a group with 107 combined starts.

■ Advantage: Boise State

Defensive line

UNLV knew Wyoming was going to run the ball last Saturday, and the Rebels still couldn’t stop it, giving up 374 yards on the ground. The Broncos aren’t great at stopping the run, either, but they much better than UNLV and allow fewer yards per game (142 to 227.5).

■ Advantage: Boise State

Linebackers

Boise State’s Curtis Weaver, a hybrid end/outside linebacker, is an early candidate for Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the Broncos with seven tackles for loss and six sacks. Javin White (four tackles for loss, one interception) has been the Rebels’ best defender.

■ Advantage: Boise State

Secondary

Neither team stands out in this area, but the Broncos are slightly better, with a defensive pass-efficiency rating of 131.84 compared to UNLV’s 136.22, the statistic the NCAA uses to measure the effectiveness of pass defenses. Both figures rates close to the bottom of the conference.

■ Advantage: Boise State

Special teams

Boise State kicker Eric Sachse has made 7 of 8 field goals, with his only miss from 49 yards. John Hightower has a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. UNLV’s Hayes Hicken averages 44.5 yards per punt, though the Rebels’ net average (34.8) is only slightly better than Boise State’s (34.3).

■ Advantage: Boise State

Intangibles

Maybe the change at quarterback will spark UNLV’s offense. The Rebels need something coming off a 53-17 loss at Wyoming. But they also tend to respond to such defeats with surprising performances. They badly need to this time as well.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): Boise State 44, UNLV 13 — We suppose things could get worse for UNLV (maybe Adam Schiff shows up at practice this week with a subpoena). But with Rogers out again, the odds are increasingly against under-fire Sanchez. Boise State is not likely to meet much resistance from Rebels’ non-D that allowed 53 points to Wyoming’s throwback, 1970s-style Nebraska offense.

^

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.