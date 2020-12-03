51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Football

UNLV-Boise State football game canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 5:46 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo on the field during the first quarter of their NCAA footba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo on the field during the first quarter of their NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s football game against Boise State that was scheduled to be played Friday at Allegiant Stadium was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

“Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region,” both athletic departments and the Mountain West said in a joint statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
3
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
4
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
5
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST