UNLV-Boise State football game canceled

UNLV was scheduled to play Boise State on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo on the field during the first quarter of their NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s football game against Boise State that was scheduled to be played Friday at Allegiant Stadium was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

“Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region,” both athletic departments and the Mountain West said in a joint statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.