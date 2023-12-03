59°F
UNLV Football

UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2023 - 12:47 pm
UNLV players run out of the tunnel during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stad ...
UNLV players run out of the tunnel during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team’s postseason destiny was revealed Sunday.

The Rebels (9-4) and first-year coach Barry Odom will play Kansas (8-4) of the Big 12 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

This will be the program’s fifth bowl game appearance in its 46-year Division I history.

UNLV hasn’t made a bowl appearance since the 2013 season, when it played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the Cotton Bowl. Coach Bobby Hauck’s team lost 36-14 to North Texas.

The Rebels’ most recent bowl victory came in 2000, when coach John Robinson led UNLV to a 31-14 win against Arkansas in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odom took Missouri to two bowls during his four-year tenure. He lost both games, 33-16 to Texas in the Texas Bowl in 2017 and 38-33 to Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

UNLV lost to Boise State 44-20 in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournalcom. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

