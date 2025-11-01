UNLV can’t slow New Mexico in 2nd straight Mountain West loss — PHOTOS

UNLV’s defense struggled to stop New Mexico, and the Rebels lost their second straight Mountain West football game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

A potential go-ahead drive for UNLV fell short when Anthony Colandrea’s fourth-down pass to Koy Moore fell incomplete near midfield just after the two-minute timeout to essentially seal a 40-35 road win for New Mexico at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (6-2, 2-2 Mountain West) got one more possession, but it started from their own 2-yard line with 49 seconds to play and didn’t materialize.

UNLV had rallied from a 21-0 deficit to take its first lead of the game on a 14-yard pass from Colandrea to Nick Elksnis with 6:35 to play in the game, but the Lobos (6-3, 3-2) answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead on a 13-yard run by D.J. McKinney with 2:54 left.

Colandrea finished 36-for-46 for 382 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels dropped a second-consecutive game and lost for the first time at home.

New Mexico finished with 532 yards of total offense, including 401 through the air.

