UNLV Football

UNLV can’t slow New Mexico in 2nd straight Mountain West loss — PHOTOS

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) is hit hard on a stop by New Mexico Lobos linebacker ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) is hit hard on a stop by New Mexico Lobos linebacker Ky'Won McCray (20) with cornerback Frankie Edwards (5) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) gets off a pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) gets off a pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) calls a play against the New Mexico Lobos during the fi ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) calls a play against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) escapes a tackle attempt on the sidelines by New Mexico ...
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) escapes a tackle attempt on the sidelines by New Mexico Lobos safety CJ McBean (26) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck is pumped as his team scores against UNLV during the firs ...
New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck is pumped as his team scores against UNLV during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) sprints down the sidelines on a long touchdown ...
New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) sprints down the sidelines on a long touchdown run as UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) trails during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) elevates for a long reception over New Mexico Lobos corn ...
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) elevates for a long reception over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jon Johnson (12) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) looks to the fans after a long reception over New Mexico ...
UNLV wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (3) looks to the fans after a long reception over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jon Johnson (12) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) makes a diving catch deep over New Mexico Lobos cornerback ...
UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) makes a diving catch deep over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jon Johnson (12) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos quarterback James Laubstein (13) is wrapped up on a run by UNLV defensive back ...
New Mexico Lobos quarterback James Laubstein (13) is wrapped up on a run by UNLV defensive back Mumu bin-Wahad (6) and defensive lineman Lucas Conti (94) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos running back D.J. McKinney (4) is upended on a kickoff return by UNLV running ...
New Mexico Lobos running back D.J. McKinney (4) is upended on a kickoff return by UNLV running back/defender Jaylon Glover (20) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is a bit dismayed after another turnover against the New Mexico Lobo ...
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is a bit dismayed after another turnover against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 

A potential go-ahead drive for UNLV fell short when Anthony Colandrea’s fourth-down pass to Koy Moore fell incomplete near midfield just after the two-minute timeout to essentially seal a 40-35 road win for New Mexico at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (6-2, 2-2 Mountain West) got one more possession, but it started from their own 2-yard line with 49 seconds to play and didn’t materialize.

UNLV had rallied from a 21-0 deficit to take its first lead of the game on a 14-yard pass from Colandrea to Nick Elksnis with 6:35 to play in the game, but the Lobos (6-3, 3-2) answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead on a 13-yard run by D.J. McKinney with 2:54 left.

Colandrea finished 36-for-46 for 382 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels dropped a second-consecutive game and lost for the first time at home.

New Mexico finished with 532 yards of total offense, including 401 through the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

