UNLV coach Tony Sanchez’s radio show begins Wednesday

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez’s radio show begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM).

UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez answers questions by media during a news conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez’s radio show begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM).

The show will be aired out of two PKWY Tavern locations, with Wednesday’s at 9820 W. Flamingo Rd. and next week’s at The District at Green Valley Ranch (2235 Village Walk Dr.). The sites will alternate throughout the season.

UNLV opens its season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.