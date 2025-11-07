UNLV could lean on senior linebacker to solve defensive woes

Senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie has seen it all with UNLV football. Now, he can be the leader the Rebels’ defense desperately needs.

UNLV running back Greg Burrell (5) and linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) wheel the Fremont Cannon to the locker room after winning the NCAA college football game against UNR 38-14 at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Idaho State Bengals quarterback Jordan Cooke (1) is stopped as he scrambles by UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) and linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (15) during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The first thing he does is look in the mirror. Makes sure he’s doing all the preparation and work and studying that is needed.

He wants to be locked in every snap. Wants to know and execute his assignments.

“We have the guys, we have the talent, we have enough to get it done,” UNLV senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie said. “I’m usually just a guy who shows up and works and whose actions speak louder than words.

“But I’m trying more and more to be that vocal guy each and every day. Be demanding of the guys.”

McDuffie is one of the leaders on a Rebels defense that has fallen on tough times. One that ranks near or at the bottom of the Mountain West in most defensive categories.

It’s not good. UNLV is giving up 34.25 points and 470 yards per game. It needs a player like McDuffie to help straighten things out.

Colorado State up next

The Rebels (6-2, 2-2) next play at Colorado State (2-6, 1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A date with the Rams — one of the poorest offenses in the league — just might be what the doctor ordered for UNLV.

Consistency is a major issue for the Rebels. They are actually one of the country’s better third-down defenses, but they’ve given up far too many chunk plays on first and second down.

“It’s frustrating,” McDuffie said. “You get a call and something happens or there is a busted coverage or someone misses a gap and there’s a long run. … It’s on all of us — defensive line, linebackers, secondary — to get lined up right every play. Make the other guys earn it. We’ve seen it work, so it becomes frustrating when it doesn’t.”

UNLV’s defense got off to a strong start last week against New Mexico. It forced a three-and-out on the Lobos’ first drive. It had a few good stops.

But the Rebels couldn’t limit explosive plays. New Mexico had six plays that gained 25 yards or more.

There was a miscommunication by the Rebels here and a missed assignment there. There were a couple of calls coaches wish they had back.

“If it’s just one little thing, OK,” coach Dan Mullen said. “If it’s a guy making the same mistakes, we can get him out. If it’s, ‘Whenever we’re in this look we’re getting beat,’ or, ‘Whenever we’re in this blitz our guys screw it up,’ we can fix all that.

“But it’s a bunch of little things and you have to create and find ways to correct the whole thing. It sounds easy, but I have to make sure we’re correcting things the right way.”

Mullen’s take: The Rebels won some close games at the beginning of the season but still had inconsistent play. It’s just easy to lose sight of that when you win.

When you win, everything seems perfect. When you lose, everything is terrible.

Many questions

His team’s up and down nature has caused Mullen to ask a lot of questions.

Are the Rebels in the right looks defensively? Are they teaching things the proper way? Are they communicating well enough?

Someone like McDuffie, whose postgame grades have been all over the place like most defensive players, can help provide answers.

He has seen it all at UNLV since redshirting in 2021. The Rebels were going nowhere when he arrived, but the program is now in solid shape.

“It can all be fixed on defense,” McDuffie said. “Everyone just has to buy in. The whole unit has to want to be better. It’s a grind — 12 games, three byes, 15 weeks. But nothing is worth having if it’s always easy.

“It all starts this week with Colorado State. Their record might not be good, but we’re going into their place for a night game on TV. You can’t overlook anybody. Anything can happen. We have to be ready and locked in from the beginning.”

UNLV can lean on McDuffie. The Rebels can follow his lead.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.