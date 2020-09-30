UNLV creates plan to play football in front of crowds at Allegiant

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak eased restrictions regarding large gatherings, and UNLV hopes to play football at Allegiant Stadium under the new terms.

Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV will apply to have its football games played in front of limited crowds after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Tuesday eased restrictions for large-scale events.

The governor said in a news conference that large gatherings could take place at no more than 10 percent capacity sectioned off with groups of up to 250 with separates entrances and exits.

UNLV will play at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium this season, meaning the Rebels can allow up to 6,500 fans for home games. Local and state must sign off on UNLVs plan, which the athletic department announced has been created.

“We appreciate Governor Sisolak and his staff’s work on this new directive,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone involved — whether on the field or in the stands — is our primary concern …”

If fans are allowed, tickets will be sold game by game. Masks and other face coverings would be required, and fans would have to social distance.

A schedule is expected to be announced as early as this week. The Mountain West initially opted to postpone the season, but announced last week that it would begin play Oct. 24.

The Rebels will play an eight-game conference-only schedule.

This season will be the first under coach Marcus Arroyo.

“Our student-athletes have been working extremely hard in preparation for the chance to compete, and they are excited to represent our great city,” Reed-Francois said. “We are enthused that they may have an opportunity to play in front of fans in our incredible new stadium.”

