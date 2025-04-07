UNLV DC resigns, ex-Raiders coordinator takes over on interim basis

UNLV’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach resigned for personal reasons Monday, while a former Raiders defensive coordinator was promoted.

Dan Mullen ‘sees greatness in people,’ Hall of Fame coach says

UNLV star WR atones at school’s pro day for poor 40 time at combine

New UNLV football coach ‘having fun’ as spring practice gets underway

From firing to hiring, UNLV AD reflects on whirlwind 3 months

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett protests an official's call during the second half of the team's college football game against Kentucky in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

UNLV defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett has resigned for personal reasons, coach Dan Mullen announced Monday.

Associate coach Paul Guenther, the Raiders former defensive coordinator, will be the Rebels interim defensive coordinator.

UNLV returns to the field Tuesday for its sixth spring practice out of 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.