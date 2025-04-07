83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV DC resigns, ex-Raiders coordinator takes over on interim basis

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett protests an official's call during the second half of the t ...
Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett protests an official's call during the second half of the team's college football game against Kentucky in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
More Stories
New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner walks into the room with Director of Athletics Eri ...
From firing to hiring, UNLV AD reflects on whirlwind 3 months
New UNLV football coach ‘having fun’ as spring practice gets underway
UNLV star WR atones at school’s pro day for poor 40 time at combine
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen poses for a photo after speaking at a press conference at F ...
Dan Mullen ‘sees greatness in people,’ Hall of Fame coach says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2025 - 2:16 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2025 - 2:19 pm

UNLV defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett has resigned for personal reasons, coach Dan Mullen announced Monday.

Associate coach Paul Guenther, the Raiders former defensive coordinator, will be the Rebels interim defensive coordinator.

UNLV returns to the field Tuesday for its sixth spring practice out of 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES