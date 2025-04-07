UNLV DC resigns, ex-Raiders coordinator takes over on interim basis
UNLV’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach resigned for personal reasons Monday, while a former Raiders defensive coordinator was promoted.
UNLV defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett has resigned for personal reasons, coach Dan Mullen announced Monday.
Associate coach Paul Guenther, the Raiders former defensive coordinator, will be the Rebels interim defensive coordinator.
UNLV returns to the field Tuesday for its sixth spring practice out of 15.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
