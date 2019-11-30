UNLV defeats UNR 33-30 in OT in Tony Sanchez’s final game
Kenyon Oblad threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Steve Jenkins in overtime to give UNLV a 33-30 win at UNR on Saturday in the final game for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez.
RENO — Kenyon Oblad threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Steve Jenkins in overtime to give UNLV a 33-30 win over UNR on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in the final game for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez.
Fights then broke out between players on both sides, and Wolf Pack fans began throwing objects from the stands in the south end zone.
Sanchez, who was fired Monday, defeated the Wolf Pack in three of his five seasons, including his final two years.
UNLV finished 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West. UNR is 7-5 and 4-4.
UNLV took leads of 17-0 after the first quarter and 27-13 after the third. UNR scored two touchdowns in the final 6:47 to force overtime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
