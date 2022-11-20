UNLV drops shocker in Hawaii; bowl drought continues
UNLV’s offense never got going as the Rebels lost their sixth consecutive game Saturday against Hawaii. UNLV will not be bowl eligible this season.
The UNLV football team lost 31-25 to Hawaii on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.
The Rebels (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) have lost six consecutive games since starting the season 4-1, and it is now certain that their bowl drought will continue for at least another year. UNLV was an 11-point favorite over Hawaii (3-9, 2-5).
The UNLV defense forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter, including one that was returned for a touchdown, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the comeback victory.
UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 23 of his 37 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Aidan Robbins had 72 yards on 17 carries. Junior wideout Kyle Williams had five catches for 111 yards to lead all UNLV receivers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
