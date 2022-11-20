42°F
UNLV Football

UNLV drops shocker in Hawaii; bowl drought continues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 11:27 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Hawaii defensive linemen John Tuitupou (90) and Andrew Choi (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Hawaii defensive linemen John Tuitupou (90) and Andrew Choi (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) hands the ball off running back Aidan Robbins (9) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws a pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (24) tries to get away from UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Hawaii wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (8) pulls in a touchdown catch against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
As Daego Albert (40) holds the ball, UNLV place-kicker Daniel Gutierrez makes a field goal against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV's Nohl Williams and BJ Harris (21) pull down Hawaii's Tylan Hines (24) on a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs past Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) can't pull in a pass while being defended by Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Hawaii linebacker Logan Taylor (16) tries to pull down UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
UNLV wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) reacts after making a touchdown against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The UNLV football team lost 31-25 to Hawaii on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.

The Rebels (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) have lost six consecutive games since starting the season 4-1, and it is now certain that their bowl drought will continue for at least another year. UNLV was an 11-point favorite over Hawaii (3-9, 2-5).

The UNLV defense forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter, including one that was returned for a touchdown, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the comeback victory.

UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 23 of his 37 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Aidan Robbins had 72 yards on 17 carries. Junior wideout Kyle Williams had five catches for 111 yards to lead all UNLV receivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

