UNLV earns spot in Mountain West championship game

UNLV will play in the Mountain West championship game Saturday after composite computer rankings broke a three-way tie with Boise State and San Jose State.

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates a touchdown during a football game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, the conference announced Sunday.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2) finished in a three-way tie atop the conference with Boise State (7-5, 6-2) and San Jose State (7-5, 6-2), with the tiebreaker coming down to composite computer rankings.

This will be UNLV’s first Mountain West championship game appearance in program history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com Follow @ANYamashita on X.