UNLV earns spot in Mountain West championship game
UNLV will play in the Mountain West championship game Saturday after composite computer rankings broke a three-way tie with Boise State and San Jose State.
UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, the conference announced Sunday.
The Rebels (9-3, 6-2) finished in a three-way tie atop the conference with Boise State (7-5, 6-2) and San Jose State (7-5, 6-2), with the tiebreaker coming down to composite computer rankings.
This will be UNLV’s first Mountain West championship game appearance in program history.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
