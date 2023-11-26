43°F
UNLV Football

UNLV earns spot in Mountain West championship game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Updated November 26, 2023 - 8:17 am
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates a touchdown during a football game against San ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates a touchdown during a football game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, the conference announced Sunday.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2) finished in a three-way tie atop the conference with Boise State (7-5, 6-2) and San Jose State (7-5, 6-2), with the tiebreaker coming down to composite computer rankings.

This will be UNLV’s first Mountain West championship game appearance in program history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com Follow @ANYamashita on X.

