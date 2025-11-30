UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game for 3rd straight year

UNLV will meet Boise State for the third consecutive season in the Mountain West football championship game after the two teams were selected by computer metrics.

‘Look at us now’: UNLV QB becomes awards candidate with Mullen’s help

UNLV still has chance to play in Mountain West football title game

UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas fends off Nevada's Cooper Wilson in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Alani Makihele helps Jai'Den Thomas celebrate his touchdown against Nevada in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas celebrates a touchdown against Nevada in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea takes a hit as run with the ball against Nevada during the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas runs a route against Nevada during the second half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Anthony Colandrea hands off the ball to Jai'Den during the second half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

The Fremont Cannon is rolled away after Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025. UNLV won 42-17.

UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen and his players gather around the Fremont Cannon after defeating Nevada 42-17 at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV will play at Boise State in the Mountain West football championship game at 5 p.m. Friday, the conference announced Sunday morning.

It will be the third consecutive year the teams will meet in the game. The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 Mountain West) lost to the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) each of the past two seasons.

The teams were part of a four-way tie atop the league standings that included New Mexico and San Diego State. An average of four computer metrics was calculated to determine the participants in the championship game after UNLV beat UNR 42-17 late Saturday to join the other three teams that had concluded their schedules Friday.

Boise State will host as a result of winning the head-to-head meeting 56-31 Oct. 18 in Idaho.

The Broncos struggled down the stretch, however, after losing quarterback Maddux Madsen to an injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.