UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game for 3rd straight year
UNLV will meet Boise State for the third consecutive season in the Mountain West football championship game after the two teams were selected by computer metrics.
UNLV will play at Boise State in the Mountain West football championship game at 5 p.m. Friday, the conference announced Sunday morning.
It will be the third consecutive year the teams will meet in the game. The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 Mountain West) lost to the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) each of the past two seasons.
The teams were part of a four-way tie atop the league standings that included New Mexico and San Diego State. An average of four computer metrics was calculated to determine the participants in the championship game after UNLV beat UNR 42-17 late Saturday to join the other three teams that had concluded their schedules Friday.
Boise State will host as a result of winning the head-to-head meeting 56-31 Oct. 18 in Idaho.
The Broncos struggled down the stretch, however, after losing quarterback Maddux Madsen to an injury.
