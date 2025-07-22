UNLV enters Mullen’s 1st camp confident: ‘I think this is just the beginning’

UNLV has a new football coach this year, but the team still expects to compete for a Mountain West championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Here are five offensive players to watch for UNLV football

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to pass up the field during UNLV spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Head Coach Dan Mullen has a chat during UNLV spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) prepares to take the snap from offensive lineman Reid Williams (64) during a team scrimmage at Bill 'Wildcat' Morris Rebel Park in Las Vegas Friday, April 18, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (53) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (20) during UNLV spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dan Mullen wants to see smiling faces. Guys excited to be on the field. A great energy.

That’s what UNLV’s new football coach is looking for when the Rebels open fall camp Wednesday.

And this: He doesn’t want UNLV to have lost anything execution-wise from when it ended spring ball.

He doesn’t want any slippage.

“We need to be one step ahead of where we left off in spring,” said Mullen, who was hired in December after Barry Odom left for Purdue. “We can’t have taken a step back. I don’t expect us to take a huge step forward right away, but we have to be a step ahead as far as understanding the offense and defense.”

The Rebels will use camp to prepare for their season opener against Idaho State on Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.

Mullen’s players echo his thoughts, wanting to continue the progress already made on both sides of the ball. They talk about improving their chemistry, which has already started to develop under a new coaching staff.

About creating a culture that will help them win a Mountain West championship and earn a College Football Playoff berth, goals the Rebels see as attainable.

“We just need to fine tune things this camp and define the standard of our program,” defensive back Jake Pope said. “I don’t think talent is going to be an issue. We just need to tighten things up and have plenty of time to do so.

“I want to see a relentless effort type of team with guys flying around and working together and playing for each other. There can’t be any individuals. Culture is the most important thing.”

So is finding a starting quarterback.

It will be one of the key competitions in camp. Transfers Anthony Colandrea (Virginia) and Alex Orji (Michigan) will battle it out to see who takes the first snap against Idaho State.

Returning senior Cameron Friel was also in the mix this spring.

Transfers are here

Several transfers dot UNLV’s two-deep heading into camp. Its defense, which lost most of its starters from a year ago, will count on the newcomers right away.

The Rebels also need some of their fresh faces to provide an instant impact on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

“I think we have a good connection inside the locker room as a team, a trust in each other that will help us play well together outside of it,” wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. said. “It will let us know who has bought into the team and who hasn’t. That’s really the biggest thing.

“We melded pretty well during spring and toward the end were playing well together. We just need to take those small steps in fall camp that brings us to the place we want and need to be.”

First steps

It’s difficult to tell if UNLV feels any pressure after winning a combined 20 games the last two seasons. It’s definitely a confident group.

Some of that belief comes from Mullen, who had success at SEC schools Mississippi State and Florida. Some of it is the players. Many of the transfers are from Power Four programs that expect to win and compete for conference titles.

“What I honestly see is a trend upwards in the program,” Pope said. “I think this is just the beginning. I think this could be the biggest season in the history of UNLV football.

“When we take home the Mountain West championship and make the College Football Playoff, it will bring a lot of history to the program and make a lot of people really happy.”

First things first.

There is a camp to hold.

Energy to gauge.

Steps to take.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.