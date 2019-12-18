UNLV expected to announce small early class

The early football signing period is Wednesday through Friday, but new coach Marcus Arroyo’s focus is on the late period that begins Feb. 5.

UNLV's new football head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By early Monday evening, 247Sports still listed 11 UNLV football commitments for a recruiting class that was fourth in the Mountain West, according to the site’s composite rankings.

But as new coach Marcus Arroyo heads into his first early signing period at UNLV, which is Wednesday through Friday, there is far more uncertainty than certainty with this class.

Though the class has held firm in its commitment to the Rebels, Arroyo might not sign more than three players during the early period, and he might not sign any at all. His focus is primarily on the late signing period, which begins Feb. 5.

That UNLV has not scheduled a signing announcement is telling because the early period has become the top priority for most schools.

Arroyo said following his introductory news conference on Friday that his first priority was getting to know and evaluate the current UNLV players. He said he then would evaluate the recruiting class.

Three recruits are from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, including three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield (6 feet 5 inches, 213 pounds). Brumfield said he, wide receiver Ronald Gilliam (6-0, 192) and utility athlete Justin Pinkney (5-11, 170) still hoped to sign with the Rebels.

