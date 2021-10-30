UNLV extends losing streak, falls at UNR

UNLV lost its 14th consecutive game Friday night, falling to rival UNR, 51-20, at Mackay Stadium.

RENO — The Fremont Cannon is staying put.

UNLV lost its 14th consecutive game Friday night, falling to rival UNR, 51-20, at Mackay Stadium.

The Rebels haven’t won a game since Nov. 30, 2019, when they beat the Wolf Pack, which that celebrated this victory by gathering around the rivalry trophy in jubilation.

UNLV continues its season next Saturday at New Mexico.

Only Arizona has lost more consecutive games (19) among FBS teams.

The Rebels (0-8, 0-4 Mountain West) were blown out by their two Power Five opponents, Arizona State and Iowa State. But had remained competitive with all five of their other foes, losing each game by one score while preaching patience and progress.

A play here, a play there, and maybe the Rebels would have had a victory by now.

But not Friday. The Rebels were overmatched from the very beginning and didn’t score until after they trailed 34-0.

UNR quarterback Carson Strong played like the NFL prospect he is, dissecting UNLV’s defense en route to 417 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wolf Pack receivers ran free through the Rebels’ secondary, creating easy throwing lanes for Strong, who was rarely pressured behind an offensive line that subdued UNLV’s defensive front with relative ease.

He engineered a five-play, 73-yard drive on the opening possession to build a lead that the Rebels never challenged. He added a 28-yard touchdown pass to standout receiver Romeo Doubs and powered UNR (6-2, 3-1) to a 20-0 halftime lead.

He also threw second-half touchdowns to Turner and Tory Horton.

Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel made his fourth consecutive start for UNLV, but couldn’t find the rhythm he had last week against San Jose State.

The Rebels averaged 2.3 yards per play in a first half that culminated with an interception by UNR defensive back and former Bishop Gorman standout JoJuan Claiborne. Friel began the second half by throwing an interception on UNLV’s second play that UNR’s Tyson Williams returned 49 yards for a touchdown.

He finished 26 of 40 for 273 yards, adding second-half scores to Kyle Williams and Steve Jenkins, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards to lead the team.

Rebels senior running back Charles Williams was limited to 17 carries for 30 yards and a late scoring run.

Perhaps the second-half scores could inspire UNLV, but the final score did not reflect how thoroughly the Rebels were dominated by their rivals. Even then, the final margin of victory is the largest in the rivalry since a 45-10 loss in 2016.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com.