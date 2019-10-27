UNLV falls 20-17 to San Diego State on kick off upright

Daniel Gutierrez’s 43-yard field goal bounced off the right upright with 37 seconds left, and UNLV lost 20-17 to San Diego State on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) makes a difficult catch as San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Luq Barcoo (16) misses the deflection during the third quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs defensive linemen Keshawn Banks (57) and Myles Cheatum (68), back, team up to sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) as Cameron Thomas (65) gives chase during the first quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV players and coaches take the field versus San Diego State for their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels linebacker Rayshad Jackson (6) takes down San Diego State Aztecs running back Juwan Washington (29) as teammate UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) moves in to assist during the first quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs defensive linemen Keshawn Banks (57) and Myles Cheatum (68) team up to sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) during the first quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Myles Plummer (14) breaks up a pass to San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Kobe Smith (92) during the first quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez pleads his case for a call against the San Diego State Aztecs during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Keshawn Banks (57) and San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Myles Cheatum (68) team up to sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) during the first period of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels tight end Noah Bean (11, above) attempts to go over San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Darren Hall (23) on a run during the first quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Myles Plummer (14) attempts to break up a pass to San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Kobe Smith (92) during the first period of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) dives over San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) on a tackle during the third quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Luq Barcoo (16, left) is able to trip up UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) headed for the end zone during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez attempts to control his offensive lineman Matt Brayton (72) during a scrap with the San Diego State Aztecs during the third quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (84) fights to secure a pass between San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Darren Hall (23) and teammate safety Tariq Thompson (14) during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez is dismayed on the sidelines against the San Diego State Aztecs during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun (71) celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Noah Bean (11) late against the San Diego State Aztecs during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8, right) attempts to escape a tackle attempt by San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Dominic Benson (6) late during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels tight end Noah Bean (11, left) is unable to secure a pass against San Diego State Aztecs safety Tariq Thompson (14) late during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4, right) secure a long pass reception over San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Darren Hall (23) late during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez chats with San Diego State Aztecs head coach Rocky Long at midfield following their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dropped pass here, a busted coverage there, and it looked like the only question for UNLV would be the margin of loss.

The Rebels, though, fought back from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter and a 10-point one in the fourth.

UNLV nearly sent the game to overtime, but Daniel Gutierrez’s 43-yard field hit the right upright with 37 seconds left, allowing San Diego State to escape Sam Boyd Stadium with a 20-17 victory before about 12,000 fans.

“We’re all hurting,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “There are a lot of guys with tears in there.”

The Rebels (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) also lost their margin for error. The Rebels, who next play at Colorado State next Saturday, have to win their final four games to become bowl eligible.

Which means playing more efficiently and effectively than they did against the Aztecs (7-1, 4-1).

1. Becoming the story.

Sports can be a brutal business.

UNLV clearly continues to play hard for Sanchez. The bottom-line results, though, are what determines whether a coach is retained or fired.

“My job’s no harder than anybody else’s job,” Sanchez said. “Mine’s a public job, though, right? You get a lot of people who probably have too much time on their hands and not working hard enough at their jobs, they’re making a lot of insinuations and comments. But at the end of the day, I’m a custodian of these kids. My job is to make sure we’re raising good men and they’re competing at a high level and they’re performing at a high level. Our guys are doing a really good job of competing right now.

“I’m pretty settled with who I am as a person. Do we all have moments where we go, ‘Oh, God, what’s going to happen?’ We do. Believe me, there are some scary moments, but it’s all self-talk. I tell myself I’m where I’m supposed to be. The Lord wants me here right now doing what I’m doing. If I worry about all that stuff (his job security), how am I good for those kids anymore?”

Sanchez knew he had to become bowl eligible to ensure he would return next season.

It’s not an easy task. Colorado State beat Fresno State on Saturday. Hawaii and San Jose State are probably headed to the postseason. UNR is seldom a treat.

The Rebels fought hard and should have at least made it to overtime, but came up inches from that happening. Tough loss. Tough situation for Sanchez.

“We’re always playing for our coaches, every single of them,” UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad said. “They’re the guys who show up every day and make us work as hard as we do, and they’re the guys who put the gameplans together. They do everything for us, so we try to give everything back to them.”

2. Ball belongs to Oblad.

If there was any question before, it’s been nearly erased now that Oblad looks like the Rebels’ starting quarterback going forward.

The redshirt freshman from Liberty High School overcame a slow start to complete 21 of 39 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Oblad has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all four of his starts since taking over for Armani Rogers, who has a sprained knee.

Oblad said he felt “a lot more confident” now that he has some starts and first-team repetitions in practice under his belt.

Sanchez said he would discuss with the staff what to do should Rogers return from injury. There have been signs that Rogers is getting closer to returning, but he could look to take a medical redshirt by sitting out the rest of the season.

The better Oblad plays, the more likely it becomes Rogers has thrown his last pass for UNLV.

“He’s at the point now where he’s confident,” Sanchez said of Oblad. “We’ve got to challenge him now in all the critical details because I think he’s a hell of a football player.”

3. The Aztecs knew they were fortunate.

San Diego State coach Rocky Long had to catch himself.

His team won the game after all. It’s just didn’t feel like it.

“We ought to be celebrating, but we’re not,” Long said. “I don’t know if that’s right or wrong. It’s probably not right.”

He credited the Rebels for fighting back, but also said his team didn’t play its best.

“Our offense was terrible – absolutely terrible,” Long said. “If it’s not for us blocking a punt and getting a touchdown that way, we probably lose the game. I thought we were going to overtime, but their kicker misses a field goal so we got lucky.”

San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew agreed.

“They played more physical than we did,” he said, “and we’re fortunate to come out of here with a win.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.