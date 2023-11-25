UNLV falls to San Jose State; Mountain West title fate uncertain
UNLV dug a deep hole in the first half Saturday and lost to San Jose State, leaving the Mountain West championship game matchup unresolved.
UNLV wasn’t able to overcome an early deficit Saturday, losing 37-31 to San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) will find out Sunday if they will still advance to the conference title game.
UNLV is in a three-way tie atop the league with San Jose State (7-5, 6-2) and Boise State (7-5, 6-2), and composite computer rankings will determine the matchup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
