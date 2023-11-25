55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV falls to San Jose State; Mountain West title fate uncertain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2023 - 3:03 pm
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball away from San Jose State defenders during a f ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball away from San Jose State defenders during a football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs the ball during a football game against San Jose Stat ...
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs the ball during a football game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands during a time out during a game against San Jose State at All ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands during a time out during a game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs the ball during a football game against San Jose Stat ...
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs the ball during a football game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) takes a moment to get up after being taken down by a San Jos ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) takes a moment to get up after being taken down by a San Jose State defender during a football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (32) collects himself after getting tackled while r ...
San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (32) collects himself after getting tackled while running with the ball during a football game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wasn’t able to overcome an early deficit Saturday, losing 37-31 to San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) will find out Sunday if they will still advance to the conference title game.

UNLV is in a three-way tie atop the league with San Jose State (7-5, 6-2) and Boise State (7-5, 6-2), and composite computer rankings will determine the matchup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
4
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
5
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
TV coverage added for UNLV-New Mexico game Saturday
TV coverage added for UNLV-New Mexico game Saturday
What does UNLV need to do to reach Mountain West title game?
What does UNLV need to do to reach Mountain West title game?
UNLV controls its fate to berth in Mountain West title game
UNLV controls its fate to berth in Mountain West title game
UNLV hopes to make program history with spot in MW title game
UNLV hopes to make program history with spot in MW title game
‘Isn’t it awesome?’: UNLV eyes closing stretch for conference title
‘Isn’t it awesome?’: UNLV eyes closing stretch for conference title
Rebels still in control of own destiny with 4 games left
Rebels still in control of own destiny with 4 games left