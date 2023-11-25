UNLV falls to San Jose State; Mountain West title fate uncertain

UNLV dug a deep hole in the first half Saturday and lost to San Jose State, leaving the Mountain West championship game matchup unresolved.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) will find out Sunday if they will still advance to the conference title game.

UNLV is in a three-way tie atop the league with San Jose State (7-5, 6-2) and Boise State (7-5, 6-2), and composite computer rankings will determine the matchup.

