UNLV falls to UNR in its first game at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV lost its first football game at Allegiant Stadium, falling to in-state rival UNR on Saturday night in front of 2,000 fans and sending the Fremont Cannon back to Reno.

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) dives to reach the ball across the touchdown line versus the UNLV Rebel defense during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV lost its first football game at Allegiant Stadium, falling to in-state rival UNR 37-19 on Saturday night in front of 2,000 fans.

The loss sends the Fremont Cannon back to Reno. The Rebels (0-2) had won two straight in the series before Saturday’s defeat to the Wolf Pack (2-0).

UNR receiver Romeo Doubs had seven catches for 219 yards and a touchdown, and Carson Strong passed for 350 yards and two TDs.

The game was the first time fans were allowed into the new stadium that UNLV shares with the Raiders, who made the decision before the NFL season not to allow spectators until full attendance is approved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.