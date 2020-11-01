UNLV fans enjoy chance for first look at Allegiant Stadium

Saturday’s college football game between UNLV and UNR was played in front of 2,000 fans, the first event with spectators at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the first half of the UNLV Rebels versus the Nevada Wolf Pack NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the first half of the UNLV Rebels versus the Nevada Wolf Pack NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans are surrounded by cardboard cut outs in the stands before the first half of the UNLV Rebels versus the Nevada Wolf Pack NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV staffers fist bump after wheeling out the Fremont Cannon during the first half of their NCAA football game versus the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (84, right) stiff arms Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back AJ King (25) following a reception during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Matt Brayton (72) celebrates a touchdown by teammate wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) during the first half of their NCAA football game versus the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans William Wheeler, center, and Lawrence Murray, right, pass by security as they enter Allegiant Stadium for the UNLV versus UNR football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel are in place as fans enter Allegiant Stadium for the UNLV versus UNR football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fan Tia Cartwright is checked by security as she enters Allegiant Stadium for the UNLV versus UNR football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans William Wheeler, left, and Lawrence Murray, center, are checked by security as they enter Allegiant Stadium for the UNLV versus UNR football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel have supplies at each station as fans enter Allegiant Stadium for the UNLV versus UNR football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Those weren’t ghosts or spirits in the seats for UNLV’s home opener at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

Well, maybe some of the 2,000 fans allowed in the building were dressed as such considering it was Halloween night.

The game was the first time fans were allowed into the shiny new venue that UNLV shares with the Raiders a few miles from campus.

“I think it’s so cool because UNLV has been a part of this community forever,” said UNLV student Jake Gruelle, the vice president of The Rebellion. “It’s so awesome to be the first people inside the stadium to play here and be the first fans to attend and get to enjoy something we’ve been waiting for a really long time.”

It was far from a full house. State regulators approved a plan allowing about 2,000 fans to attend the game. The Raiders could apply for a similar allowance, but the organization made a decision to not allow any spectators until full attendance is approved.

The select few fans allowed inside had to adhere to strict distancing and masking protocols. There were rules in place about which bathrooms and concession stands each section was confined to for the night. They also had plenty of room to park, which won’t be the case when the venue is full. There didn’t appear to be much resistance to the rules, as most fans were just happy to have the chance to see the stadium.

“I don’t think I can even comprehend the size of it just compared to where we’ve been going at the Silver Bowl,” longtime UNLV fan and 29-year Las Vegan Bart Peterson said as he entered. “I know it’s high-tech. I know they thought of everything, and from what I’ve heard, it’s one of the best stadiums ever. I’m looking forward to it.”

Peterson is more excited about the Rebels playing in the building than he is the Raiders. He’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

His wife, Shari, grew up in the Bay Area and is a lifelong Raiders fan, so she’s thrilled about her team moving to her adopted hometown. She can’t wait to watch her favorite NFL team play at Allegiant Stadium, but knows how much the state-of-the-art venue will do for UNLV, too.

“I’ve wanted to see the stadium for quite some time,” she said. “I’m interested to see all the changes. I think it’s going to bring a lot of excitement and invigorate the fan base. I think we’ll see a lot more fans out at the games.”

That will have to wait. UNLV will host 2,000 fans again for next Saturday’s afternoon game against Fresno State. The university then will have an opportunity to submit a new proposal that could potentially expand the number of spectators allowed in games, though the trendline of new COVID-19 cases in the region could complicate those efforts.

The Raiders appear set on playing out their season with no fans in the building.

“We’re here before the Raiders fans even,” UNLV student Madison Alexander said. “It’s so cool. We’re just like, ‘We’re here!’

“It’s so crazy. I didn’t know what to expect, but definitely the upgrade from Sam Boyd to an NFL stadium is absolutely insane. Even during a pandemic, we would have gotten so many more people in here than Sam Boyd if we could. It’s so awesome.”

Of course, the stadium can be the attraction for only so long. UNLV fans hope the venue will play a supporting role in a quick rebuild of the product on the field, guided by first-year coach Marcus Arroyo.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Peterson said. “I think we have a great coach. I know he’s a good recruiter, and it can only go up from here with the new facility at UNLV and the training center and this stadium. It’s just win-win for everybody.

“You just look at where they were playing, and I think this will help the fan support and help the school all around from recruiting to excitement for the fans, the players, the university in general. It’s just a big, big deal.”

The first Allegiant Stadium event with fans would have been a big enough moment. It just so happened to coincide with several other important occasions on the calendar to make it even more special

“This is the best day to have the game against Reno,” Gruelle said. “It’s Nevada Day, it’s Halloween, everybody is decked out and having a good time. We’ve been in Sam Boyd forever and we love it, but it’s so cool to be so close to get to campus and have the students hyped up where they don’t have to go so far to see a game.

“This season is going to be amazing.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.