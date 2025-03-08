UNLV football adds former Raiders coach to staff

A former Raiders defensive coordinator and longtime NFL assistant will join the staff of his former college teammate, UNLV coach Dan Mullen.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther answers questions during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was hired as UNLV’s associate head coach.

The 53-year-old, who will oversee the Rebels’ safeties, coached 21 seasons with five NFL teams, spending last season as Dallas’ defensive run game coordinator.

He was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to ’20 after a 13-year run with Cincinnati, where he was defensive coordinator from 2014 to ’17.

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen played football with Guenther at Division III Ursinus College in the early 1990s. Guenther was later the head coach at Ursinus before going to the NFL.