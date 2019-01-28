UNLV Football

UNLV football adds junior college safety commit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2019 - 10:55 am
 

Gamon Howard, a safety at City College of San Francisco, tweeted that he committed to play football at UNLV.

Howard (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds) reportedly also received scholarship offers from Boise State and San Diego State.

He made 43 tackles last season, including three for loss, and intercepted five passes.

