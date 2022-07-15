UNLV football adds USC to its 2027 schedule

The Rebels will head to Los Angeles for the first game of the 2027 season.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV will play USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open the 2027 football season. The meeting, the third in program history, is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2027.

The Trojans will be a Big Ten school at that point, leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.

USC beat UNLV, 43-21, in the most recent meeting between the teams on Sept. 1, 2018. USC also won the first game between the schools in 1997, 35-21.

The Rebels have two more non-conference games scheduled for 2027, hosting Arizona State and Texas-San Antonio. UNLV announced several games for 2023 and 2024 earlier this week, including matchups against the Big 12’s Kansas and soon-to-be Big 12 member Houston.

