UNLV football can play before limited crowds

October 23, 2020 - 10:06 am
 

Local and state officials gave the go-ahead Friday for UNLV to play before limited crowds this football season at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV will be allowed to admit up to 3 percent, or 2,000 fans, to the stadium. Gov. Steve Sisolak has mandated that approval could be for up to 10 percent as long as social-distancing guidelines were met.

The Rebels’ first home game is Oct. 31 against UNR. They open their season Saturday against San Diego State in Carson, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

