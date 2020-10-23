UNLV football can play before limited crowds

The Rebels’ first home game is Oct. 31 against UNR. They open their season Saturday against San Diego State in Carson, California.

View of Allegiant Stadium from the 200 level on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Local and state officials gave the go-ahead Friday for UNLV to play before limited crowds this football season at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV will be allowed to admit up to 3 percent, or 2,000 fans, to the stadium. Gov. Steve Sisolak has mandated that approval could be for up to 10 percent as long as social-distancing guidelines were met.

The Rebels’ first home game is Oct. 31 against UNR. They open their season Saturday against San Diego State in Carson, California.

