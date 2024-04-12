79°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football coach Barry Odom gets contract extension

UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 12:00 pm
 

UNLV football coach Barry Odom has received a one-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced Friday.

In his first season in 2023, Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, their most wins since 1984, and a first-place regular-season finish in the Mountain West. He was named the conference’s coach of the year.

UNLV played in its first bowl game since 2014, losing to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“I’m excited about the foundation we have built in the past 16 months, and I certainly look forward to our strong future,” said Odom, 47.

Odom was hired in December 2022 and received a five-year, $9.75 million contract. He made $1.75 million in the first year of the deal.

“We are obviously thrilled about what Barry Odom and his staff did in year one leading Rebel football,” athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “The program is on an upward trajectory.”

