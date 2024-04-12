UNLV football coach Barry Odom gets contract extension
Barry Odom led UNLV to a 9-5 record and a first-place regular-season finish in the Mountain West in his first season as coach. He was named the conference’s coach of the year.
UNLV football coach Barry Odom has received a one-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced Friday.
In his first season in 2023, Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, their most wins since 1984, and a first-place regular-season finish in the Mountain West. He was named the conference’s coach of the year.
UNLV played in its first bowl game since 2014, losing to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
“I’m excited about the foundation we have built in the past 16 months, and I certainly look forward to our strong future,” said Odom, 47.
Odom was hired in December 2022 and received a five-year, $9.75 million contract. He made $1.75 million in the first year of the deal.
“We are obviously thrilled about what Barry Odom and his staff did in year one leading Rebel football,” athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “The program is on an upward trajectory.”