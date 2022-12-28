62°F
UNLV football coach Barry Odom hires 3 more assistants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Veg ...
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV football coach Barry Odom added three more members to his coaching staff Wednesday.

Vance Vice will coach the offensive line, Ricky Logo will coach the defensive line and Jeff Fish will become the strength and conditioning coach.

Vice arrives at UNLV after a six-year stint at Virginia Tech, where he coached from 2016 to 2021. Logo adds some Mountain West experience after coaching at Colorado State and Hawaii from 2015 to 2019. Fish has spent time in the NFL and NBA, most recently working for the Phoenix Suns as director of performance and head of strength and conditioning in 2018.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

