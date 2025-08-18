87°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football coach to preview 1st game of season

UNLV football coach to preview 1st game of season
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 9:10 am
 

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen will host his first weekly news conference Monday as his team gets ready for its season opener at Idaho State.

The Rebels will host the Bengals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

