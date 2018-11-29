UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez to return next season

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, as expected, will return for a fifth season, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said Thursday morning.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez will return for a fifth season, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said Thursday morning. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez greets supporters on the sideline before the start of a football game against Prairie View A&M Panthers at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Reed-Francois said in a statement that the decision was made in coordination with acting university president Marta Meana.

“We are looking forward to a successful 2019 football season including bowl eligibility, continued improvement in the classroom, and as always, a positive student-athlete experience,” Reed-Francois said. “We have invested more resources than ever into the Rebel football program and will continue exploring every avenue to enable it to be competitive.”

Speculation intensified late in the season about Sanchez’s future, but the Rebels won two of their final three games, including 34-29 in Saturday’s finale over UNR.

They finished 4-8, giving the Rebels a 16-32 record under his watch. Even so, his 33.3 winning percentage is higher than the two coaches who preceded him.

Sanchez also led the fund-raising effort for the construction of the $31 million Fertitta Football Complex, which is expected to be completed in the spring.

But the Rebels still haven’t reached a bowl under Sanchez, and that is expected to be a requirement if he is to coach the team when it begins playing in the new Raiders stadium in 2020.

Sanchez, 44, has three years remaining on his contract, which pays him $600,000 annually. He received a three-year contract extension in March 2017.

UNLV hired Sanchez from Bishop Gorman High School, where he went 85-5 from 2009 to 2014. The Gaels won the 4A state title each year and were named national champions in 2014.

