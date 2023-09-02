77°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football cruises in coach Barry Odom’s debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) runs the ball down the field during a game against Bryant at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (0) shreds off Bryant defensive back Tyler Haskins (26) during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
UNLV wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) stands on the field during warm ups before a game against the Bryant Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
A tear in the Allegiant Stadium roof is seen on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Rain could be seen leaking into the stadium during the UNLV game against Bryant.
UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands on the field during a weather delay after rain leaked into Allegiant Stadium during a game against Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
UNLV wide receiver Landon Rogers (15) tries to stay in bounds after catching the ball during a game against Bryant at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.

UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 win over Bryant on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels got a 69-yard touchdown run from Vincent Davis Jr. on the opening play from scrimmage and never trailed in the first game at the helm for Odom, the 13th coach in program history.

Quarterback Doug Brumfield, who finished the game 11-for-18 passing for 86 yards with an interception, scored on a spectacular 19-yard scramble on the final play of the first half to give UNLV a 24-0 halftime lead. He finished with 71 yards on seven carries.

Jai’Den Thomas ran for two touchdowns, and Donavyn Lester added one.

The game was briefly delayed in the first half as heavy rains in the area leaked through the roof of the stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

