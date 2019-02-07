UNLV football fans can lock in cheaper ticket prices at Raiders stadium

UNLV Rebels fans cheer on their team during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV announced a plan Thursday that those who buy 2019 season football tickets can lock in the similar prices for when the Rebels move to the new stadium in 2020.

Those who buy tickets, which begin at $99, can even upgrade in 2020 for the lower prices that won’t be available for those who don’t purchase for 2019. For example, someone could buy an end zone seat at Sam Boyd Stadium next season and in 2020 decide to purchase on the 50-yard line and get a lower price that otherwise won’t be offered to the general public.

Ticket prices have not been established for 2020.

UNLV calls this plan “Faithful Fan Pricing.”

Prices for season tickets for the next two years varies because UNLV plays six home games next season and seven in 2020. The per-game ticket average will be close to the same.

UNLV’s home schedule next season includes Southern Utah on Aug. 31, Arkansas State on Sept. 7, Boise State on Oct. 5, San Diego State on Oct. 26, Hawaii on Nov. 16 and San Jose State on Nov. 23.

The Rebels in 2020 host California on Aug. 29, Louisiana Tech on Nov. 5 and Arizona State on Nov. 12. They also have games against Colorado State, Fresno State, UNR and Wyoming on dates the Mountain West will announce early next year.

