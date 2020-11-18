UNLV football game at Colorado State still on despite report

A report Tuesday said UNLV’s football game against Colorado State on Saturday has been canceled, but was later updated to say it has not been.

UNLV Rebels take the field for their game against Fresno State Bulldogs during in the NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV has been largely unscathed by COVID-19 during the football season, at least to the extent that it would require changes to the schedule.

As of Tuesday afternoon, that still appears to be the case despite a report to the contrary.

FootballScoop reported Tuesday morning that the Rebels’ road game against Colorado State scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday had been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

FootballScoop’s Doug Samuels updated in a later tweet that he is “hearing UNLV has some COVID concerns but, at this time, the game at Colorado State has not been canceled.”

Update regarding UNLV vs. CSU Hearing UNLV has some Covid concerns but, at this time, the game at Colorado State has not been cancelled. Will update when we know more. — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) November 17, 2020

When asked for comment, a UNLV spokesperson said in a statement: “Nothing new to report. We constantly monitor and follow all health and safety protocols. We tested this morning and are awaiting those results. They should be back (Wednesday).”

Colorado State coach Steve Addazio was holding a virtual news conference when the report came out via Twitter and was asked about it.

“I haven’t been told, and my understanding is that that’s not where we are right now,” Addazio said. “But in full transparency, I just heard coming in here that there were a couple issues.”

UNLV running back Charles Williams was asked about the report shortly after Tuesday’s practice.

“We’re still preparing for the game,” he said. “I didn’t know about that (report), but we’re still going to prepare no matter what.”

Colorado State had its scheduled opener against New Mexico canceled Oct. 24, but has played all three of its games since.

Also Tuesday, Nick Dimitris of Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, California, announced he has decommitted from UNLV.

Dimitris, a 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pound defensive end, is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. He was the Rebels’ highest-rated commit.

“During this awful time, I’ve been thinking about how big a college decision is and realizing how many opportunities I’ve missed out on or didn’t look into,” Dimitris said on Twitter. “Therefore, I will be decommitting from (UNLV).”

