UNLV football game times announced for 2017 season

UNLV announced four new game times for the upcoming football season and one time change.

The Rebels will play at Air Force at 11 a.m. PDT on Oct. 14, against Utah State at Sam Boyd Stadium at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21, at Fresno State at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and at home against Hawaii at 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Also, UNLV’s season finale on Nov. 25 at UNR was moved up an hour to noon.

UNLV 2017 schedule

Sept. 2: vs.Howard, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9: at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Sept. 23: at Ohio State, TBA.

Sept. 30: vs. San Jose State, TBA, ESPN networks.

Sept. 10: vs. San Diego State, TBA, ESPN networks.

Oct. 14: at Air Force, 11 a.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Utah State, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Fresno State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m..

Nov. 10: vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Nov. 17: at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Nov. 25: at UNR, noon.

