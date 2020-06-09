UNLV football gets commitment from 3-star RB in Class of 2021

Senior running back Samuel Green of Huntington Beach High School in California announced his commitment to UNLV via Twitter on Monday.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is photographed in his office at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior running back Samuel Green announced his commitment to UNLV via Twitter on Monday. It’s nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players in the Class of 2021 can sign letters of intent Dec. 16.

Green, listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds, played his junior season at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, then transferred to Huntington Beach midway through the 2019-20 school year. He played both ways at JSerra Catholic, totaling 571 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 28 tackles as a defensive back in 2019.

Green is a three-star recruit, per 247 Sports, and also had scholarship offers from Power Five programs Arizona State and Kansas. He is the fourth member of UNLV’s 2021 recruiting class, joining St. John Bosco (California) cornerback Kamren Blanton, Kailua (Hawaii) quarterback Cameron Friel and Centennial (Arizona) offensive tackle Caiden Miles.

