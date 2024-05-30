98°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football gets program-record 10 games on national TV

UNLV head coach Barry Odom talks to the media during UNLV football’s Spring Showcase scrimmage Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024 - 2:35 pm
 

UNLV’s football team received kickoff times, TV information or both for 10 of its 12 games Thursday.

The Rebels, after finishing 9-5 in coach Barry Odom’s first season and reaching the Mountain West championship game, will appear a program-record 10 times on national TV networks. UNLV will also play four times on Friday nights for the first time.

“With at least 10 of our 12 games on national TV networks, our brand will be strengthened by being on stage for an audience across the country week-in and week-out,” Odom said in a statement.

UNLV will start its season at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1. The Rebels also will be on the network when they host Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and when they travel to face San Jose State on Nov. 22 at a time to be determined.

UNLV will be on CBS Sports Network five times. The Rebels will appear on the channel for their game at Utah State at 6 p.m. Oct. 11, their home game against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, their game at Hawaii at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, their home game against San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and their home game against UNR at 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

UNLV’s trip to Kansas, a rematch of last season’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will be on ESPN at 4 p.m. Sept. 13. The Rebels will be on The CW at 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. for their game at Oregon State on Oct. 19.

Kickoff times and TV information for UNLV’s other two games at Allegiant Stadium — against Utah Tech on Sept. 7 and Syracuse on Oct. 6 — have yet to be announced.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

