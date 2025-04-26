UNLV football has 1st player taken in NFL draft since 2010

For the first time since 2010, UNLV’s football team had a player taken in the NFL draft.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Seattle Seahawks selected UNLV wide receiver Ricky White in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

White, the 238th overall selection, is the first UNLV player drafted since 2010 when offensive lineman Joe Hawley was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round (117th overall).

White joined UNLV in 2022 after two seasons with Michigan State. He became the first UNLV receiver to record multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons when he surpassed the mark in 2023 (1,483 yards) and 2024 (1,041).

Last season, White caught 11 touchdown passes. He was also named the Mountain West special teams player of the year and led the nation with four blocked punts.

