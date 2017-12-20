UNLV football hits different areas in announcing early signees

UNLV addressed areas throughout its football team in announcing 12 players who signed by late Wednesday morning. Coach Tony Sanchez will comment on the signees at a news conference at 2 p.m., and the list could grow by then.

Liberty player Kenyon Oblad (7) runs the ball during the class 4A Sunrise Region title game at Liberty High School Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Henderson. Liberty won 32-10. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Liberty's Kenyon Oblad (7) runs the ball against Foothill in their football game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Liberty won 43-9. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Coach Tony Sanchez will comment on the signees at a 2 p.m. news conference and the list could grow by then.

College football went to an early signing period for all players this school year, and most coaches nationally are trying to get as much of their recruiting class in place. UNLV can sign up to 25 players.

This is who the Rebels have signed:

— Austin Ajiake (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds), athlete, Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, California).

— Pat Ballard (6-2, 190), wide receiver, Elkins High School (Missouri City, Texas).

— Bryan Catchings (6-3, 260), offensive lineman, Oak Ridge High School (El Dorado Hills, California).

— Max Gilliam (6-3, 190), quarterback, Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, California).

— Phillip Hill (6-0, 183), safety, Klein (Texas) Collins High.

— Bryce Jackson (5-9, 178), cornerback, Chandler (Arizona) High School.

— Keenen King (6-4, 285), offensive lineman, Arbor View High School/Washington State.

— Chad Magyar (6-1, 197), running back, Santa Margarita College (Rancho Santa Magarita, California).

— Chris Manoa (6-0, 300), defensive lineman, Chander (Arizona) High School.

— Timothy Mosley (6-4, 225), defensive lineman, Dorsey High School (Los Angeles).

— Kenyon Oblad (6-1, 160), quarterback, Liberty High School.

— Myles Plummer (6-1, 185), safety, Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

