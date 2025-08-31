UNLV football hosts UCLA on Saturday

The Rebels (2-0) will play the Bruins, who lost in their season opener, at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The UNLV football team, 2-0 following a 38-21 road victory at Sam Houston on Friday, will return to Allegiant Stadium next Saturday to play UCLA, which dropped a 43-10 season-opening decision to Utah in a late Saturday game in Pasadena, California.

The Rebels-Bruins game will start at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on TV on CBSSN and on local radio station KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM).

Despite their blowout loss to Utah, the Bruins (0-1) have been established as early 2½-point favorites against UNLV, with a total of 56½ points.

Touted transfer Nico Iamaleava struggled in his debut with UCLA.

After leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season and then abruptly leaving to head closer to home and play for the Bruins, Iamaleava was 11 of 22 for 136 yards with one TD and one interception against Utah. He was the team’s leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 carries.

The Bruins defense didn’t help much, either, surrendering a 20-0 first-quarter lead. UCLA trailed in overall time of possession by 15 minutes.

“We know we can be better than that,” Iamaleava said afterward. “It all came down to execution and we didn’t do that at a high level.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.