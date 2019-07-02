UNLV football offering 3-game ticket plan

UNLV football is offering a ticket plan that includes a meal and commemorative T-shirt for home games against Boise State, San Diego State and Hawaii.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1), center, celebrates with offensive lineman Sid Acosta (70) after scoring a touchdown against Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV football is offering a three-game ticket plan that includes a meal and commemorative T-shirt for each game.

Games included in the plan are Oct. 5 game against Boise State, Oct. 26 against San Diego State and Nov. 16 against Hawaii at Sam Boyd Stadium. End zone seats in that plan cost $99 and those on the sidelines are $150.

Fans who purchase the plan receive a hamburger, fries and soft drink for the Boise State game, chicken fingers, fries and a soft drink for San Diego State, and pizza and a soft drink for Hawaii.

Tickets can be purchased at UNLVTickets.com or by calling (702) 739-3267.

