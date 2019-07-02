UNLV football offering 3-game ticket plan
UNLV football is offering a ticket plan that includes a meal and commemorative T-shirt for home games against Boise State, San Diego State and Hawaii.
UNLV football is offering a three-game ticket plan that includes a meal and commemorative T-shirt for each game.
Games included in the plan are Oct. 5 game against Boise State, Oct. 26 against San Diego State and Nov. 16 against Hawaii at Sam Boyd Stadium. End zone seats in that plan cost $99 and those on the sidelines are $150.
Fans who purchase the plan receive a hamburger, fries and soft drink for the Boise State game, chicken fingers, fries and a soft drink for San Diego State, and pizza and a soft drink for Hawaii.
Tickets can be purchased at UNLVTickets.com or by calling (702) 739-3267.
