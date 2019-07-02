102°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football offering 3-game ticket plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 

UNLV football is offering a three-game ticket plan that includes a meal and commemorative T-shirt for each game.

Games included in the plan are Oct. 5 game against Boise State, Oct. 26 against San Diego State and Nov. 16 against Hawaii at Sam Boyd Stadium. End zone seats in that plan cost $99 and those on the sidelines are $150.

Fans who purchase the plan receive a hamburger, fries and soft drink for the Boise State game, chicken fingers, fries and a soft drink for San Diego State, and pizza and a soft drink for Hawaii.

Tickets can be purchased at UNLVTickets.com or by calling (702) 739-3267.

