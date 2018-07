UNLV’s football team was picked to finish third in the West Division in a vote by the Mountain West media. Senior running back Lexington Thomas was selected to the preseason all-conference team.

UNLV's wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) runs the ball as defensive backs Ty'Jason Roberts (38), left, and Jocquez Kalili (26) defend during the second quarter of UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs with the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The announcements were made Tuesday at conference media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

