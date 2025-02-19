UNLV football player complained of chest pains before death, report says

UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman told the team he had chest pains the day before he died, according to a police report obtained Wednesday.

UNLV football transfer Ben Christman complained to the team of chest pains before he died, according to a police report obtained by the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to Christman’s off-campus home on East Gabriel Drive at about 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, the report said.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with two UNLV football players who said they went to check on the offensive lineman because he didn’t show up to practice. The players are described as Black male adults in the report, and their names were redacted for privacy reasons.

One of the players told officers he knew they’d arrived at Christman’s residence at exactly 9:55 a.m. because he made a point to check the time.

The two players who went to check on Christman told officers they entered through the back door, which is right across the hallway from Christman’s room, and they saw that his door was cracked with the light off, according to the report.

After knocks on the door went unanswered, the players told police they entered and turned on the light to reveal the 21-year-old Christman laying “face up on his bed motionless with what appeared to be foam coming out of his mouth and his face and hands purple,” the report said.

One of the players told officers he immediately called 911 and a dispatcher gave him instructions to start CPR. It’s noted in the report that Engine 19 was present when police officers arrived, and Christman appeared to have been deceased for a “few hours,” due to purple coloration on his right arm.

According to the report, a white male adult who lived with Christman said he arrived home at around 10 a.m. and saw his teammates attempting CPR on Christman.

The white male player told officers that Christman suffered chest pains during practice Feb. 10, leading a coach to conduct an EKG on him at UNLV facilities. The coach sent the scans to the team’s cardio doctor, who stated they looked normal, according to the report.

UNLV officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Later on Feb. 10, the player said he said he greeted Christman at home at around 3 p.m., didn’t see him again and started calling him when he missed practice the next morning.

The scene was described in the report as a single-family, one-story residence with four bedrooms. Christman’s room was on the north side of the house closest to the main entry of the home, according to the report. Police said an investigation yielded “nothing pertinent,” as no suspicious items were found in the residence.

Christman died the day before his 22nd birthday. His obituary in the Akron Beacon Journal said he “passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2025, from natural causes.”

The cause of death has not been released by the coroner’s office.

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died in February 2023. The 20-year-old, who had just completed his redshirt freshman season, was found unresponsive in his studio apartment in Las Vegas. The coroner’s office determined that Keeler’s death was caused by a “natural cardiac issue.”

Previous statements released by the program said counseling services are being provided to students impacted by Christman’s death.

A memorial service will be held for Christman on Friday in Akron, Ohio.

The family is asking for donations to The Ben Christman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.