UNLV football player dies

A football player at UNLV died at an off-campus home.

A UNLV football helmet is seen inside Allegiant Stadium, where the team will play its home games. (UNLV Athletics)

A UNLV football player has died at an off-campus residence, the university said Tuesday.

“This is an extremely difficult day for our athletics department and the university community,” a spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement.

The university did not confirm the name or time of the death, stating only that it was notified on Tuesday of the student’s death.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name and cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

