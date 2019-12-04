UNLV football position mistakenly posted on Indeed
UNLV followed university rules by posting its head football coaching opening on an outside website. But that position was meant to be placed on a more targeted website.
UNLV said Wednesday that it mistakenly posted its opening for a football coach on the popular job-seeking site Indeed.
The university’s human resources policy requires that all job openings be posted on outside websites. But positions such as this one are meant to be on a more targeted site that football coaches would read.
UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez.
