UNLV Football

UNLV football position mistakenly posted on Indeed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 6:59 pm

UNLV said Wednesday that it mistakenly posted its opening for a football coach on the popular job-seeking site Indeed.

The university’s human resources policy requires that all job openings be posted on outside websites. But positions such as this one are meant to be on a more targeted site that football coaches would read.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez.

