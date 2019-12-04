UNLV football position mistakenly posted on Indeed

UNLV followed university rules by posting its head football coaching opening on an outside website. But that position was meant to be placed on a more targeted website.

UNLV has posted a job listing to fill Tony Sanchez's position as head football coach. (Indeed)

UNLV said Wednesday that it mistakenly posted its opening for a football coach on the popular job-seeking site Indeed.

The university’s human resources policy requires that all job openings be posted on outside websites. But positions such as this one are meant to be on a more targeted site that football coaches would read.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.