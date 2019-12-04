UNLV football position posted on Indeed from another site

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez .

UNLV has posted a job listing to fill Tony Sanchez's position as head football coach. (Indeed)

UNLV said Wednesday the popular job-seeking site Indeed picked up the listing for the open UNLV football coaching job from another website.

The university’s human resources policy requires that all job openings be posted on outside websites. But positions such as this one are meant to be on a more targeted site that football coaches would read, and this one was posted correctly.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.