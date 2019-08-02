UNLV football practice: Day 1

UNLV ended practice Friday at Rebel Park 40 minutes early so players can be eased into training camp. Also, running back Biaggio Ali Walsh’s request for a waiver to play this season was denied.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks to reporters during Mountain West football media days at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Day one of UNLV training camp on Friday at Rebel Park:

1. The Rebels are being eased into camp, with practice ending 40 minutes early. Practice began on time at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:50 a.m.

“It’s one of those deals where they did such a good job of working all summer,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “You send them home for a week, and then all of the sudden you get a little overzealous sometimes. You go for 2½ (hours), and you’ve got guys dropping out here. We’re going to do what’s smart.”

2. The NCAA turned down UNLV’s request for a waiver so that sophomore running back Biaggio Ali Walsh can play this season. Though the school is appealing the decision, Sanchez said it was doubtful it would be overturned. Ali Walsh, who went to Bishop Gorman High School and is Muhammad Ali’s grandson, transferred from California in January.

3. Juniors Farrell Hester II and Vic Viramontes are sharing first-team snaps at middle linebacker, and Sanchez said both are expected to split plays during the season. Hester, a Gorman graduate, has made 83 tackles the past two seasons. Viramontes, a junior college transfer, was the most-touted player in UNLV’s most recent recruiting class.

